Bengaluru CEO murders 4-year-old son in Goa, travels with body

By Riya Baibhawi 01:00 pm Jan 09, 202401:00 pm

Bengaluru start-up CEO murders son; motive behind crime unknown

In a spine-chilling incident, a Bengaluru start-up CEO murdered her four-year-old son in Goa and was caught traveling back to Karnataka with his body in a bag on Monday. Suchana Seth (39), the accused, committed the crime in a North Goa apartment and was arrested in Chitradurga en route to Bengaluru. The motive for the murder remains unclear, and an investigation is underway. She is the founder and CEO of the AI start-up Mindful AI Lab.

How police came to know about crime

Seth and her son checked into a luxury apartment in North Goa's Candolim on Saturday. However, when leaving on Monday morning, she requested a taxi to Bengaluru despite the hotel staffers suggesting she take a flight. They noticed her son was missing and later discovered blood stains in her apartment after she checked out. Staffers alerted the police, who contacted the taxi driver and spoke with Seth. She claimed her son was with a friend and gave a fake address.

Police discover son's body in bag

The cops once again spoke to the driver, this time in Konkani, making sure that Seth did not understand. Following their instructions, the driver covertly diverted the cab to the nearest Aimangala Police Station in Chitradurga. Seth was arrested there, and her son's body was found in the bag she carried. Notably, she had given a Bengaluru address while checking into Candolim's Sol Banyan Grande.

Seth killed son with sharp weapon: Report

Cops said Seth killed her son using a sharp weapon. In a statement, Goa's Calangute Police said, "She initially told the police she had left her son with a relative in South Goa, but the story didn't check out. We called the cab driver and asked him to report to the nearest police station." North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said they developed a suspicion about Seth after watching her leave the hotel without her son in CCTV footage.

Goa cops on way to Chitradurg

Currently, a team of the Goa Police is on its way to take Seth's custody and bring her back from Karnataka to the coastal state. Separately, according to Mindful AI Lab's LinkedIn page, Seth was featured on the "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics" list for 2021. The company's website says Seth is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience.