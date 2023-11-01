ED attaches Jet Airways' properties worth Rs. 538 crore
Nov 01, 2023 05:08 pm
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth Rs. 538.05 crore as a part of its investigation into the money laundering allegations against Jet Airways on Wednesday. The properties include 17 residential and commercial properties belonging to various companies and individuals, including founder-chairman Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal, and their son Nivaan Goyal, among others.
