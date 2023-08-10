Nuh violence: Haryana government demolished over 1,200 structures

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 10, 2023 | 12:02 pm 3 min read

Following the communal violence that erupted on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, the state government has reportedly demolished nearly 1,208 buildings and other structures over the past five days. The demolished properties were spread across Punhana, Tauru, Nagina, Nalhar, Nangal Mubarakpur, Aagon, Shahpur, Adbar Chowk, Tiranga Chowk, Nalhar Road, and Nuh. Notably, this was among the biggest demolitions in the region.

Why does this story matter?

Last Monday, communal violence broke out in Nuh and spread to neighboring areas after a Muslim mob reportedly threw stones at a procession organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The violence claimed six lives. Now, several residents and people impacted by the administration's action following the clash have accused the Haryana government of targeting the Muslim community in the area.

Legal opinions were taken before starting demolition drive: Haryana official

However, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Jawahar Yadav claimed that a high-level meeting took place on August 1, where records were reviewed by each official from their area. Yadav also confirmed that legal opinions were taken by the authorities before the start of the demolition drive to make sure all rules were followed. Additionally, he claimed that a notice was issued on June 30.

Yadav gives details on August 1 meeting

"A meeting was held on August 1, and records were scanned by each official from their areas, and based on the statements of the suspects involved in the violence, the drive was carried out," Yadav told the news outlet the Hindustan Times. "The houses razed were of all those who were either arrested or identified or were illegal establishments," added the OSD.

Rohingya refugees allegedly arrested for participating in Nuh violence: Report

Interestingly, Live Hindustan reported that the police apprehended nearly 25 Rohingya refugees for their alleged link to last week's communal riots in Nuh. Speaking about demolition action in the district and also the arrests, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Narender Bijarniya reportedly revealed that even though the action was directed against squatters, some were identified among the rioters.

Panchayat heads issue letters prohibiting Muslim traders from entering villages

As per the news agency PTI, some panchayat heads in the Haryana districts of Mahendergarh, Jhajjar, and Rewari have also issued letters prohibiting Muslim traders from entering their villages. However, many sarpanches have denied having written any such letters. Reports suggest that the district authorities have taken note of these letters that have gone viral on social media and are probing the matter.

Haryana deputy CM blamed 'administrative lapses' for Nuh violence

Meanwhile, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala stated that "administrative lapses" might have resulted in the Nuh riots. During a press conference, Chautala revealed, "Nuh SP (now transferred) was on leave since July 22, the one who had the additional charge could not assess it properly, and the officials from whom permission (for the procession) was taken too couldn't assess it properly."

