India

Rajya Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

Written by Mudit Dube August 09, 2023 | 06:41 pm 1 min read

Penalties for non-compliance can go up to Rs. 250 crore

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 has been passed by the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha had already given its nod on Monday. The Bill recognizes individuals' rights to protect their data while allowing lawful processing. It requires consent for data processing and establishes the Data Protection Board of India to monitor compliance, impose penalties for non-compliance, and address grievances.

Failure to comply will invite a hefty penalty

Penalties for non-compliance include up to Rs. 200 crore for not fulfilling obligations for children and up to Rs. 250 crore for failing to implement security measures against data breaches. The Bill allows personal data processing for legitimate uses, such as medical emergencies and court orders. However, privacy activists have raised concerns about potential misuse under provisions like "interest of sovereignty and integrity of India."

Centre can exempt government agencies from the Bill's provisions

Centre can exempt any government agency or private-sector entity from the Bill's provisions by issuing a notification. This has led to concerns about excessive centralization of power and possible control over the Data Protection Board. Despite these concerns, the Bill aims to strike a balance between individual privacy rights and lawful data processing needs.

