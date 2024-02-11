Here's what Hyderabad man found in his Cadbury Dairy Milk

Hyderabad man finds worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate, shares video

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:53 pm Feb 11, 202402:53 pm

What's the story A man claimed to have found a worm in his Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar, which he reportedly purchased from a store at a Hyderabad metro station on Friday. Expressing his disbelief, Robin Zaccheus shared a video of the worm-infested chocolate bar on X (formerly Twitter). He also shared the bill from Ratnadeep Retail, the store located at the Ameerpet Metro Station, where he allegedly purchased the item.

Who is responsible for public health hazards, asks customer

In his post, the man raised questions about quality checks for products that are nearing expiration. "Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today (Friday)," he wrote. "Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?" asked Zaccheus.

Cadbury responds to Zaccheus, apologizes

Zaccheus's post soon went viral on social media, with Cadbury India also getting involved amid the backlash. "Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavors to maintain the highest quality standards and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience," it said. "Thank you, Consumer Conversation, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Limited)," the company added.

GHMC responds to viral post

Later, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also replied to the post and said that the food safety team has been alerted. "The Concerned Food Safety team Assistant Food Controller GHMC have been alerted on this issue, and the same will be resolved at the earliest," the GHMC said in a tweet.