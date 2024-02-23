PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Varanasi today

Varanasi: Modi to unveil projects worth Rs. 13,000 crore today

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:33 am Feb 23, 202409:33 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Varanasi, will lay the foundation stones for several development projects valued at over Rs.13,202 crore on Friday. The PM arrived in his parliamentary constituency to a grand welcome by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP workers on Thursday night. According to his schedule, the PM will also participate in the prize distribution program at the Banaras Hindu University. Here's everything we know about the PM's Varanasi trip.

Temple visit

Modi's visit to Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali

The PM is scheduled to perform a puja at 11:15am at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali. After this, at 11:30am, he will take part in a function organized to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. PM Modi will also inaugurate many development projects near the Sant Ravidas Janmasthali, costing about Rs. 32 crore. The projects include a Sant Ravidas Museum and the beautification of Ravidas Park, valued at approximately Rs. 62 crore.

Road connectivity

Initiatives to enhance Varanasi's road connectivity

Modi will lay the foundation stone for several road projects to improve the city's connectivity. These projects include the four-laning of the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and the four-laning of the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56. On Thursday night, Modi inspected the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg in Kashi with CM Adityanath. "This project was inaugurated recently and has been greatly helpful to people in the southern part of the city," he tweeted.

New projects

Initiatives for Varanasi's textile sector

For the area's industrial development, the PM will inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, and a silk fabric printing common facility center for weavers, among others. "Providing impetus to the famous textile sector of Varanasi, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the national institute of fashion technology (NIFT) in Varanasi." Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said.

Health sector

Modi to launch new medical college in Varanasi

In an infrastructure boost to the city's health infrastructure, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for a new medical college. He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the National Centre of Ageing at Banaras Hindu University and inaugurate the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase-1 and District Rifle Shooting Range. To note, PM Modi's visit to his constituency comes just months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.