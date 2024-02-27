AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai announced the names of the candidates on Tuesday

Lok Sabha elections: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:41 pm Feb 27, 202405:41 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced the names of candidates for four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and one in Haryana. The party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) gathered at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home, where AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement. The AAP's announcement came just days after the party sealed the seat-sharing agreement with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana, Goa, and Gujarat.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The AAP is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which was formed to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After a rocky start to seat-sharing talks, the opposition bloc seems to have smoothed out the details in some key states. Notably, in the last few days, the Congress—which is leading the opposition alliance—has been quickly finalizing previously stalled deals as the general election draws closer.

Candidates' list

Candidates for Delhi and Haryana

In Delhi, the AAP has named four sitting MLAs as Lok Sabha candidates. Somnath Bharti will contest from New Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Sahi Ram Pehelwan from South Delhi, and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, Rai announced. To note, the AAP has nominated Kumar, a reserved category candidate, for a general seat in East Delhi. Meanwhile, former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta will contest from the Kurukshetra parliamentary seat from Haryana.

Statement

Rai explains criteria for candidate selection

After announcing the names of five candidates for the 2024 elections, Rai said, "The biggest criteria in making the decision about candidates is that it is clear that the BJP MPs are neither seen among the public nor do any work." "So, the party decided to field leaders who are connected to the ground, are among the people round the clock and work for them," he added.

Twitter Post

Seat-sharing arrangement

AAP, Congress confirm alliance in Delhi, 4 states

On Saturday, the Congress and the AAP officially announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the 2024 elections in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Goa. In Delhi, the AAP will contest four of seven seats, and the Congress the remaining three. In Gujarat, the Congress-AAP alliance has agreed to a 24-2 seat-sharing arrangement. In Haryana, the Congress will contest nine seats, and the AAP one. Both parties will go solo in Punjab and Assam due to disagreements within their state units.