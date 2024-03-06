Next Article

The hikes will come into effect from April 1

Mamata announces salary hikes for Anganwadi, Asha workers in Bengal

What's the story West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a pay raise for Anganwadi and Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha) workers in the state. She said that the monthly remuneration of Anganwadi and Asha workers has been increased from Rs. 8,250 to Rs. 9,000—a hike of Rs. 750. In addition, the remuneration of Anganwadi helpers will be hiked by Rs. 500 per month, Banerjee said. The hikes will come into effect from April 1.

Banerjee praises workers, announces hike on social media

In a video posted on Facebook, Banerjee commended the workers, stating, "They are our pride as they work very hard. They support us in all the bad times. I hope they do well in life." Banerjee's major announcement came on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated multiple metro projects worth Rs. 15,400 crore across the country. He also unveiled India's first underwater metro rail service—the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section—in Kolkata.

Who are Anganwadi and Asha workers

Anganwadi worker is a functionary of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), which is in charge of managing the Anganwadi. Anganwadi is a type of child and mother care center that was established as part of the ICDS. Each Anganwadi center is run by a two-woman team of an Anganwadi worker and a helper. Whereas Asha workers are an all-female cadre of community health workers that was constituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2006.

Odisha government recently hiked monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers

ICDS or Anganwadi Services, is a centrally sponsored scheme that is implemented by the state and UT administrations. The state government and UT administrations work together to fill vacant positions at all levels through sustained engagement and video conferences. Before West Bengal, the Odisha government announced a pay hike for Anganwadi workers and aides last week. Anganwadi workers' monthly payment was increased from Rs. 7,500 to Rs. 10,000, while mini-Anganwadi workers' pay was increased from Rs. 5,375 to Rs. 7,250.