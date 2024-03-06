Next Article

Police have warned of traffic disruptions amid protests

'Delhi Chalo' march resumes today; police steps up vigil

By Riya Baibhawi 12:52 pm Mar 06, 202412:52 pm

What's the story The farmers are set to resume their "Delhi Chalo" march on Wednesday. Leading farmer groups—Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha Non-Political (SKM-NP)—have urged farmers nationwide to join them in their protest. As a preemptive measure, Delhi Police have heightened security at Delhi's Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders, as well as railway and metro stations and bus stands across the national capital. To recall, the farmers had halted their march after the death of 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh during protests.

Context

Why does this story matter?

A group of farmers has launched a protest over their demands, one of which includes a legal guarantee on the minimum support prices (MSP). The protest was halted after Singh's death last month. To recall, the 22-year-old farmer died of a head injure at the state's Khanauri border when Haryana Police fired tear gas shells and, reportedly, rubber bullets at the protesters. Singh is the first casualty amid the ongoing protests.

Traffic Jam

Commuters must prepare for traffic jams: Police

In view of the protests, the police have warned commuters of multiple traffic jams. The Delhi Police said it will be keeping a strict vigil at the borders, railway and metro stations, and bus stands. "We have stepped up security at all three borders... We are not shutting any border or route...vehicle checking will take place," an officer said. A substantial traffic congestion had developed at the Singhu border as farmers gathered there in the morning, Economics Times reported.

Rail Roko

Farmers call for Rail Roko on March 10

The agitators have also planned a four-hour nationwide rail blockade on Sunday to pressure the central government to meet their demands. The protesters held a similar "rail roko" (stop trains) protest earlier in Punjab on February 15 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm, severely disrupting trains in the northern division. The farmers have also given a call for a "mahapanchayat" in Delhi on March 14.

Twitter Post

Visuals from Punjab-Haryana border

Talks

Farmers-government hold four inconclusive rounds of talks

At least four rounds of discussions have taken place between the farmers and the Centre regarding their demands, but no agreement has been reached yet. In the latest round of negotiations that concluded after midnight on February 18, the government proposed purchasing five crops—moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton—from farmers at MSP for a duration of five years through central agencies. However, the protesting farmers unanimously rejected the proposal and chose to return to their protest locations.