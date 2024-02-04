Delhi-NCR woke up to light showers on Sunday morning

Delhi-NCR experiences light showers, IMD predicts rainfall in several states

What's the story Delhi and its nearby National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to light rainfall on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at around 10 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast that the national capital will experience a generally cloudy sky and light rain showers accompanied by gusty winds throughout the day.

IMD's alert

Lightning, thunderstorms in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Besides the national capital, the IMD has predicted lightning and thunderstorms in other states like Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh. "Thunderstorms/lightning accompanied with gusty wind speed 30-40mph over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh," the weather office stated in its latest bulletin. Delhi reported a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, two notches below the usual temperature for this time of the year.

Orange alert

IMD issues 'orange alert' for snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Moreover, the IMD predicted an "orange alert" for snowfall across Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and Monday. According to the weather office, light to moderate snowfall is likely in most areas, and heavy snowfall is expected in isolated areas in the mid and high hills of the state. The IMD also cautioned of lightning, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in the lower parts and predicted a wet spell in the state until Tuesday.

Other states

IMD's weather forecast for other states

In the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh is expected to experience light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall until Tuesday. West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura may also witness isolated to scattered rainfall during the same period. Isolated heavy rainfall, snowfall, and hailstorms are predicted over sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.

