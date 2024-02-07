The accused was arrested last week

Delhi cook arrested for raping Darjeeling woman for 7 days

By Chanshimla Varah 04:03 pm Feb 07, 202404:03 pm

What's the story A 28-year-old man was arrested in Delhi for allegedly raping, torturing, and sodomizing a woman, for a week. The accused identified as Paras, a native of Uttarakhand, even threw boiling dal on her, causing severe burn injuries. The incident came to light on January 30 when the Neb Sarai police station received a call about a woman being beaten up by her husband.

Met over phone

Victim and accused became friends over the phone

During the investigation, the police discovered that the woman, a native of Darjeeling in West Bengal, had been staying with the accused for nearly a month in a rented apartment in Raju Park. The two had developed a friendship over phone about three four months ago. Last month, the woman left her hometown to take up a job in Bengaluru in first week of January. She broke her journey in Delhi to meet Paras.

Job promise

Woman sexually assaulted and tortured for a week

When the two met in Delhi, Paras asked her to stay back, promising to help her find work. She agreed and moved in with him, police said. As time passed, Paras allegedly began beating her up and even sexually assaulting her for a week. Her ordeal came to an end on January 30, when the police reached the spot and took her to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Charges against accused

Accused arrested; further investigation underway

Upon hospitalization, it was found that the woman had 20 injury marks on her body. Based on her complaint, the police filed an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), and 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested Paras last Friday (February 2). The victim has since been discharged from the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the police.