Trapped worker's SOS audio to family after Uttarkashi tunnel collapse

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:25 pm Nov 16, 202304:25 pm

Audio of trapped worker's SOS in Uttarkashi goes viral

The family of Mahadev, one of the 40 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, was relieved to learn that he was alive. An audio clip of 22-year-old Mahadev speaking to his uncle through a walkie-talkie surfaced on Thursday as the rescue operation entered its fifth day. It is also learned that Mahadev's uncle had a narrow escape when a section of the 4.5km-long under-construction tunnel between Dandalgaon and Silkyara collapsed on Sunday.

Here's what trapped worker told family

"Mahadev, Mahadev, tell your family and brother, Bonu Nayak, that you are fine. Tell them not to worry," India Today quoted the uncle as saying in Odia. "I am," the 22-year-old responded as his voice echoed. After hearing Mahadev's voice, Bonu and the entire family were relieved. "The administration is claiming that a rescue operation is underway and Mahadev will be rescued soon," added Bonu.

Thai experts to assist in rescue operation

As the rescue operation in the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi entered its fifth day, authorities called in Thai cave experts on Thursday for assistance. These experts are reportedly from the rescue company in Thailand that played a significant role in rescuing 12 young footballers and their coach in 2018 from a cave in the country's Tham Luang Nang Non. The Norwegian Geotechnical Institute is also being consulted on how to conduct operations inside the tunnel.

Best possible efforts are being made: Top police official

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Thursday said that state and central government agencies are doing their best to rescue the trapped workers. "Best possible efforts are being made here - by the agencies of Central Government and State Government. I think we should be patient and have faith," he said. "It will take time, but the best possible efforts are being made," Kumar added.

Check out DGP Kumar's remarks here

American auger machine to drill through rubble

On Wednesday, three Indian Air Force (IAF) transport planes airlifted a heavy drilling machine from Delhi to replace the "failed" equipment that had previously been used to make a route for the workers. The aim is to utilize the American auger machine to drill through the rubble of the tunnel's collapsed section and insert 800-mm and 900-mm-diameter sections of mild steel pipes one after the other. After this happens, the workers can crawl to safety.