Kedarnath Temple bans photography, videography; violaters to face legal action

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 17, 2023 | 11:58 am 1 min read

Temple authorities have asked people to wear "decent clothes" (Photo credit: Twitter/@Ishasacredwalks)

Devotees have been prohibited from capturing photographs and recording videos within the premises of Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. This comes weeks after a video of a female vlogger proposing to her boyfriend in front of the temple went viral. Notably, the couple faced massive backlash from netizens on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Do not enter temple premises with phones: Committee

According to PTI, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has put up boards that read, "'Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is completely prohibited inside the temple; and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras." The committee has also warned of legal action in case of non-compliance.

'Wear decent clothes,' says temple committee

The temple authorities have also urged pilgrims to wear "decent clothes" and stop setting up tents in the temple precincts. Ajendra Ajay, the president of the BKTC, said such boards would also be installed at Badrinath Temple even though no complaints have been received. He added that a religious place follows a set of beliefs, and worshippers should respect the same.

Viral video of couple's proposal

