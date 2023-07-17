Uttarakhand: Ganga breaches danger mark, 'orange' alert in all districts

India

Uttarakhand: Ganga breaches danger mark, 'orange' alert in all districts

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 17, 2023 | 02:13 pm 2 min read

71 villages of Uttarakhand have been flooded (Representational image)

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Uttarakhand on Sunday, causing several roads to block due to landslides, reported PTI. Meanwhile, the Ganga River breached the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level in Haridwar after 2,000-3,000 cusecs of water were released from the dam on the Alaknanda River. The river—flowing at 463.2m—flooded Sangam, Ramkund, Dhaneshwar, and Fuladi Ghats.

Ganga flowing above warning level in Tehri, Haridwar

Tehri District Disaster Management officer Brijesh Bhatt said Ganga's water level in the Muni ki Reti area of Tehri near Rishikesh increased to 339.6m, 0.10m above the warning level mark. He added that the district administration was issuing warnings to stay away from river banks. On Sunday evening, the river was flowing at 293.15m in Haridwar, 0.15m above the warning level.

Bride on Joshimath-Malari road damaged

Furthermore, PTI reported that Haridwar District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh has been directed to repair gate number 10 of the Bhimgoda barrage to prevent any heavy losses due to the high-speed water flowing through the gate. In Chamoli district's Joshimath, an abutment of a bridge on the Joshimath-Malari road was damaged due to a landslide and excess water flowing into the Girthi Ganga river.

71 villages affected due to floods

At least 3,756 families in 71 villages—including Laksar, Khanpur, Roorkee, Bhagwanpur, and Haridwar tehsils—have witnessed flood-like situations for the past few days. Of these, 81 families have been shifted to temporary shelters. Five people have also lost their lives due to floods in these areas. Seven houses have been completely destroyed, while 201 have suffered partial damage.

Kapkot receives maximum rainfall in 24 hours

The State Emergency Operation Center said that at 70mm, Kapkot received the maximum rainfall in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours. In comparison, Mussoorie received 61mm of rainfall, Karnprayag 57mm, Chamoli 54.4mm, Nagthat 53mm, Mohkampur 48mm, Vikasnagar 41mm, and Uttarkashi 39mm. The Dehradun Meteorological Centre issued an "orange" alert in all 13 districts on Monday.

Share this timeline