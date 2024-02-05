Delhi recorded its wettest February in 10 years this year

Delhi's wettest February in 10 years improves air quality

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:41 pm Feb 05, 202402:41 pm

What's the story Delhi has logged 29.9 millimeters of rainfall during the first four days of this month, already making it the wettest February in the last 10 years. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the last time Safdarjung recorded a higher rainfall than this was in February 2014 at 48.8 mm. Separately, as the national capital witnessed mild showers on Sunday, Safdarjung recorded 2.6 millimeters of rainfall till 8:30am and 0.2 millimeters of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm.

Next Article

Rain record

Delhi recorded 29.7mm of rainfall in February 2022

According to IMD estimates, February 2023 did not witness a single rainy day, while in February 2022, Delhi saw 29.7 mm of rainfall. An analysis of the weather office's data also shows that most of the February's over the last 10 years recorded deficit rainfall. On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius — two notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature in the city was 11.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Air Quality Index

Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor' category amid rain

The recent spell of showers also cleared the haze in Delhi offering relief to the residents, improving air quality. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 282, categorized as "poor" at 7:00pm on Sunday. An AQI between zero and 50 is "good," 51-100 is "satisfactory," 101-200 is "moderate," 201-300 is "poor," 301-400 is "very poor," and 401-500 is considered "severe."

Weather update

Sunday showers

On Sunday, Delhi and its nearby areas received rain due to an active western disturbance. Several parts, like Palam, Lodhi Road, the Ridge, and Ayanagar, reported 2.7 millimeters, 1.6 millimeters, 1.2 millimeters, and 2.2 millimeters of rainfall, respectively, till 8:30am, the IMD said. The weather office had predicted more rain and moderate fog during the night hours.

Dense fog

Flights delay at Delhi airport amid fog

Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi since flight operations were affected as a layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Monday. The Delhi Airport issued an advisory for passengers saying that flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected. CAT III or Category III is an instrument landing system (ILS) that helps aircraft land in low-visibility situations.

Twitter Post

Foggy visuals from Delhi's IGI airport on Monday