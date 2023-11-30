Schools shut, helpline numbers launched: Heavy rain cripples Tamil Nadu

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:44 am Nov 30, 202311:44 am

Heavy rain inundates low-lying areas in Chennai

Schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Thursday amid heavy rain. Madras University has also postponed semester exams scheduled for Thursday. It will announce a new date later. In its latest forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that Chennai and other districts in the state will receive heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Helpline numbers launched in Chennai, IMD issues 'orange alert'

Heavy rainfall hammered numerous low-lying parts of Tamil Nadu districts on Wednesday, prompting the Greater Chennai Corporation to set up helpline numbers in the city for people needing assistance. Furthermore, the weather office has issued an "orange alert" for Saturday and Sunday for the state capital and its neighboring districts. The IMD also hinted at the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

You can check out Chennai corporation's helpline numbers here

Know about IMD's rain forecast for southern states

The met department informed that a well-marked low-pressure area persists over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea. This low-pressure is set to move west-northwestward and become a depression over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday. It is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Saturday. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted rain along with thunderstorm activity in other southern states and union territories such as Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Andhra Pradesh till Monday.

Here's IMD's latest weather forecast

NDRF teams deployed, Stalin alerts government officials amid cyclone warning

Amid heavy rain in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials, MLAs, ministers, and local body representatives to assist people in the rain-hit areas. On the other hand, as many as five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Chengalpet, Villupuram, and Chennai districts of the state in view of the cyclone warning.