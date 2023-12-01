More rain to lash Chennai, other Tamil Nadu districts today

1/6

India 2 min read

More rain to lash Chennai, other Tamil Nadu districts today

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:52 am Dec 01, 202310:52 am

Rain continues in Chennai, cyclonic storm likely in Tamil Nadu-Andhra coast in 3 days

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Chennai and several other districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, triggering waterlogging and traffic jams in several low-lying regions of the state. However, there is no relief in sight for the southern state, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains, especially in coastal Tamil Nadu, between Friday and Monday.

2/6

6 Tamil Nadu districts to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

Furthermore, the IMD predicted rain with lightning and thunderstorms on Friday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Kanchipuram, and Ramanathapuram districts of the state. Previously, the weather office issued an "orange alert" for Saturday and Sunday for the state capital and neighboring areas. While educational institutions were shut on Thursday amid the relentless downpour, no holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai and other districts on Friday.

3/6

Flood warning issued for low-lying areas in Tamil Nadu

A flood warning was reportedly issued for low-lying areas and six villages along the banks of the Adyar River in Kanchipuram district after water was released from the Chembarambakkam lake. Notably, the Puzhal Lake in Chennai reached its full capacity amid the incessant rainfall over the past few weeks. On Thursday, approximately 389 cusecs of water were released from the lake.

4/6

Know about cyclonic storm set to lash TN, Andhra coasts

In its latest forecast, the weather office said that a well-marked low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal shifted west-northwestwards and now lays over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It will become a depression and intensify into a cyclonic storm on Sunday. After that, it is set to move northwestwards and reach the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts during the early hours of Monday as a cyclonic storm.

5/6

You can check out IMD's latest weather forecast here

6/6

Tamil Nadu CM's recent comments on Chennai rains

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that water that stagnated in some parts of the city has receded quickly despite rain lashing Chennai intensely over the past two weeks. Stalin's remarks came on Thursday after he reviewed the rescue and relief works from the integrated control room at the Greater Chennai Corporation building.