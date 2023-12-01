India remains strategic partner but 'plot to kill' serious: US

By Prateek Talukdar 10:14 am Dec 01, 202310:14 am

The US takes the allegations of the assassination plot of a Khalistani leader very seriously, John Kirby said

India remains a strategic partner of the United States (US), and both nations will continue to strengthen their alliance, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said. However, the US takes the allegations and investigation of the assassination plot of a Khalistani leader, presumably Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, "very seriously." He welcomed India's proactive approach toward probing the allegations, adding that the US wants to see "anybody that's responsible for these alleged crimes to be held properly accountable."

Why does this story matter?

Last month, the Financial Times reported that the US foiled an attack on Pannun on its soil and raised concern about India's potential involvement in the plot. India formed a committee to investigate the inputs, which it said were regarding a nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, and terrorists. Similarly, in September, Canada accused India of being involved in designated Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing on its soil. The allegations, which India rejected, resulted in bilateral ties nosediving.

Indian national charged in assassination plot, linked to intelligence official

The US Department of Justice indicted Indian national Nikhil Gupta for his alleged role in a scheme to assassinate Pannun, who heads the US-based Sikhs for Justice in New York. The indictment said Gupta was recruited by an Indian intelligence official. However, it didn't explicitly mention Pannun or the Indian official's name. In response, the Indian government called the indictment linking Gupta to an Indian official a "matter of concern" and reiterated that an investigation into the matter is underway.

What does the indictment say?

US prosecutors claim that Gupta hired a hitman for $100,000 at the accused official's direction. However, the purported hitman was an undercover US law enforcement officer. On the official's alleged instructions, Gupta asked the hitman to "calm everything" for 10 days during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US from June 21 to 23. The indictment claims a link between the plot to kill Pannun and Nijjar, who was killed days before PM Modi's US state visit.

Part of larger campaign of planned killings: US

The US prosecutors allege the foiled plot was part of a larger campaign of planned killings in the US and Canada. The plan was to target at least four individuals by June 29 and then more later. Gupta was arrested on June 30 in the Czech Republic. The indictment also indicated that the Gujarat Police dropped criminal charges against Gupta at the behest of the accused intelligence official.