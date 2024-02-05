Heavy snowfall has hit normal life in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand

Avalanche warning in J&K; rain likely in Delhi

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi and its neighboring states and union territories will receive light rainfall on Monday. Meanwhile, heavy snowfall has hit normal life in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The IMD has issued an avalanche warning for hilly areas of the Kashmir Valley, urging residents to avoid unnecessary movement for 24 hours. The weather office has also issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall/snowfall in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The extreme weather conditions bring with them fears of travel disruptions in North India. On Sunday, several flights to Srinagar were canceled due to the heavy snowfall. The vehicular traffic was also halted on multiple key highways in Himachal Pradesh and J&K. In January, reports of passenger woes due to flight delays amid dense fog made headlines, leading the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the airlines.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) clears snow on Kashmir road

Airlines issue advisory for passengers traveling to Srinagar, Leh

The plains of Kashmir have witnessed moderate snowfall, while the higher reaches have recorded heavy snowfall; after a dry spell in January. The snowfall has led to a drop in minimum temperatures in most areas. The weather is expected to improve from Tuesday, the IMD said. Meanwhile, low-cost airline IndiGo has issued an advisory for passengers traveling to Srinagar and Leh.

Helicopter service to Vaishno Devi Temple affected

According to reports, the Ramsu-Banihal-Srinagar stretch of the national highway also experienced snowfall, impacting the helicopter service to the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, J&K. Snowfall was also reported in Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda, and the upper reaches of Reasi districts. Despite the end of the 40-day harshest winter period "Chillai-i-Kalan", the region continues to experience a cold wave during the 20-day "Chilla-i-Khurd" (small cold), followed by a 10-day "Chilla-i-Bachha" (baby cold).

Avalanche warning in Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy snowfall was also seen in Arunachal Pradesh. The border towns of the state received several feet of snowfall, with authorities sounding an avalanche warning. Furthermore, district administrations have issued alerts to travelers, commuters and residents asking them to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary stepping out during period of heavy snowfall. Reports also said that dozens of trucks and vehicles have been stranded in and around the Sella Pass.

Rainfall, thunderstorms, dense fog conditions expected in these states

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of north Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh, and west Uttar Pradesh. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also expected over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura till Wednesday. A hailstorm is predicted in Sikkim on Monday. Dense to very dense fog conditions are likely during morning hours in parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on Monday, the weather department said.