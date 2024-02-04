Indian Embassy staffer posted in Moscow arrested for spying for Pakistan

What's the story The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has reportedly arrested an Indian Embassy employee in Russia's Moscow on charges of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The accused man, identified as Satendra Siwal, was arrested in Meerut. He was employed as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He is accused of providing ISI handlers with confidential information about the Indian Embassy, Defense Ministry, MEA, and military establishments.

Here's how ATS unraveled matter

The operation unfolded after ATS obtained intelligence from confidential sources suggesting that ISI handlers were enticing Indian MEA employees. The Pakistani intelligence agency also offered economic incentives in return for sensitive information related to the Indian Army. The information being obtained posed a serious threat to India's external and internal security. Siwal has been identified as a key player in this espionage network.

Siwal's background and allegations against him

A resident of Hapur's Shahmahiuddinpur village, Siwal, extracted confidential documents by exploiting his position within the Indian Embassy in Moscow. During interrogation, he failed to provide satisfactory answers and confessed his crime to the ATS. Two mobile phones and several identification documents were also recovered from him. According to intelligence sources, Satendra sent around 10 to 12 sensitive documents to ISI handlers. He is also suspected of sharing details about crucial meetings and deals.

FIR registered against accused at ATS police station

An FIR has been registered against Siwal at the ATS police station in Lucknow. Reportedly, the accused has been charged under Section 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the 1923 Official Secrets Act. Siwal had been working as an India Based Security Assistant (IBSA) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow since 2021. The MEA, meanwhile, said it is aware of the arrest of Siwal and continues to work with the investigative authorities on the matter.

