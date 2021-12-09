India Farmers to end protest at Delhi borders on December 11

Farmers to end protest at Delhi borders on December 11

Farmers will carry out a Fateh March (victory march) at Singhu and Tikri protest sites on Delhi's borders on Saturday at around 9 am.

The protesting farmers at the borders of Delhi have decided to end the stir against now-repealed farm laws on Saturday (December 11). The farmers' unions have reportedly planned a Fateh Ardas (victory prayer) at 5:30 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, on Saturday, they will carry out a Fateh March (victory march) at Singhu and Tikri protest sites on Delhi's borders at around 9 am.

Details Government accepts all demands of farmers

The decision to call off the protest came after the Centre accepted all demands put forward by protesting farmers. Even though the three contentious farm laws were repealed, farmers were not ready to call off the protest until their other demands were not accepted. These include withdrawal of all agitation-related cases and compensation to the families of farmers who had died during the protest.

Information Farmers to pay homage at Golden Temple

After ending the protest, Punjab farm leaders said they would pay homage at Golden Temple on December 13. Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha--umbrella body of farmers union--will hold another meeting in Delhi on December 15.