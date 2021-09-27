Banks closed up to 21 days in October: Check list

Here is the list of bank holidays in October 2021.

Banks in India will be closed for up to 21 days in October, including weekly offs, viz., second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Besides the weekly offs, public and private sector banks across several states will be shut in view of various festivals and public holidays. You can check the list of all bank holidays in the next month here.

Banks shut on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti

October 1: Half-yearly closing of bank accounts (applicable in Gangtok). October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (applicable in all states). October 3: Sunday. October 6: Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, and Kolkata). October 7: Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal). October 9: Second Saturday of the month. October 10: Sunday. October 12: Durga Puja/Maha Saptami (Agartala and Kolkata).

Banks closed on October 15 for Dussehra

October 13: Durga Puja/Maha Ashtami (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi). October 14: Durga Puja/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram). October 15: Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi (all banks except those in Imphal and Shimla). October 16: Durga Puja/Dasain (Gangtok). October 17: Sunday. October 18: Kati Bihu (Guwahati).

Other bank holidays in October

October 19: Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram). October 20: Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Shimla). October 22: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Srinagar). October 23: Fourth Saturday of the month. October 24: Sunday. October 26: Accession Day (Jammu and Srinagar). October 31: Sunday.

ATMs, mobile banking services will remain operational

It should be noted that due to these holidays, customers will not be able to physically visit bank branches to deposit or withdraw money. However, all bank customers will be free to use ATM services, mobile banking services, and other online bank services. In case of any queries, you may contact your bank's customer care number.