Who was Shubkaran Singh: 22-year-old who died during farmers' protest

Feb 22, 2024

What's the story The death of a 22-year-old Punjab farmer during the "Delhi Chalo" protests has sparked condemnation from farmer leaders. On Wednesday, Shubhkaran Singh died of a head injury at the state's Khanauri border when Haryana security personnel used tear gas against the protesters. Singh's death is the first casualty amid the ongoing farmers' protests launched over a set of demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price. Here's what we know about the 22-year-old.

Bathinda resident

Singh was a contract farmer from Baloh village

Singh was a resident of Baloh village in Bathinda district. According to reports, he quit his studies before completing Class 12. He and his two sisters were raised by his grandfather following the divorce of his parents. According to the Indian Express, the 22-year-old was engaged in contract farming and also managed livestock. The protesters have alleged that authorities fired rubber bullets, in addition to tear gas shells, to disperse the crowd, which led to Singh's death.

Active member BKU

Hardworking and a dedicated farmer: Friend

Friends described Singh as dedicated and hardworking. His friend Pala stated, "He was a hardworking small farmer engaged in contract farming to make ends meet." As an active member of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Sidhupur), Singh participated in various gatherings and protests, including the 2021 farmers' protest that led to the repeal of three central agricultural laws. "He believed it was the responsibility of farmers to...participate and secure their rights," another friend Mahinder Singh said.

Injuries at protest site

Rubber bullet hit Singh: Police

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Patiala range) Harcharan Singh Bhullar has told the Indian Express, "The...details (on Singh's death) will be made available by doctors; the information we have is that a rubber bullet hit him (Singh)." The exact cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination. According to Punjab officials, 26 people were injured at the Khanauri and Shambhu border crossings which had been barricaded by Haryana Police to stop the march.

Delhi-Chalo halted

Farmers' march on hold for 2 days after Singh's death

After Singh's death, farmer leaders put their "Delhi Chalo" march on hold for two days. On Wednesday night, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee chief Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters that the agitators would decide on their next move by Friday evening. He also condemned "the atrocities carried out by Haryana Police on protesting farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu borders."

Farmers' protest

Fourth round of talks failed

On Wednesday, farmers resumed their protests after Sunday's fourth round of talks with the central government failed to yield any results on a legal guarantee of MSP. The agitators are also seeking the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and loan waivers and pensions for farmers and farm laborers. Furthermore, they are demanding the withdrawal of cases against farmers (from the 2020-21 farmers' protest) and "justice" for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.