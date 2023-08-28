Ayodhya seers headed to Nuh rally stopped, sit on protest

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 28, 2023 | 12:25 pm 2 min read

Two seers from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya alleged that they were stopped on their way to Nuh for a VHP rally

Two seers from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya alleged that they were stopped at a toll plaza while they were headed to Haryana's Nuh for a Shobha Yatra organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday despite being denied permission. The seers protested the administration's action by sitting in at the site and declaring a "fast until death" amid prohibitory orders.

Why does this story matter?

Haryana is on high alert in view of the rally as Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed while all educational institutions and banks were closed. Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire state from Saturday to Monday. The VHP's previous procession last month triggered communal riots that saw at least seven deaths amid violence spilling over to neighboring districts.

Want to pay tributes to martyred Bajrang Dal workers: Seer

Not allowing us to move ahead or return: Seer

One of the seers, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj said, "The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go back." "So I am doing fast until death. If they (the administration) will shift me somewhere else, I will do fast until death there also," he added.

G20 Sherpa Group meeting in Nuh from Saturday

Meanwhile, around 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order. All entry points to the district have been sealed, and the road leading to the Malhar Temple has also been closed. Security has been tightened in view of the G20 Sherpa Group meeting scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7.

