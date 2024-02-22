The raids are part of the CBI's probe into alleged corruption in the Rs. 2,200 crore Kiru Hydropower Project

Raids at ex-J&K Governor Satyapal Malik's premises in corruption case

By Chanshimla Varah 02:17 pm Feb 22, 202402:17 pm

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids in 30 locations, including three premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik in Delhi, Gurugram, and Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The raids are part of the CBI's probe into alleged corruption in the Rs. 2,200 crore Kiru Hydropower Project (KHP). The agency started its operation on Thursday morning, with around 100 officers conducting sweeps at 30 locations across multiple cities.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The case pertains to alleged corruption in the awarding of civil works for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project to a private company in 2019. Malik, who was governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, claimed in October 2021 that he was offered a bribe of Rs. 300 crore for clearing two files. One was to clear a file involving a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, and the other was related to the 624-megawatt Kiru project.

Statement

Driver, assistant also raided: Malik

Confirming the raids, Malik said he will not be afraid. "I have been ill for last 3-4 days and...admitted to hospital. Despite this, my house is being raided by the dictator through government agencies. My driver and...assistant are also being raided," Malik said. So far, the CBI has booked former chairman of Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd. (CVPPPL) Navin Kumar Chaudhary and other former officials, including MS Babu, MK Mittal, Arun Kumar Mishra, and Patel Engineering Ltd., in the case.

Previous raids

CBI had conducted multiple raids before

Prior to Thursday's raids, the CBI had searched six locations in Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, and Shimla in connection with the case on December 2. Then, on January 29, 2024, the agency conducted searches at around eight locations in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. At the time, the CBI said the searches resulted in the recovery of digital devices, computers, property records, and "incriminating" documents, as well as cash worth more than Rs. 21 lakh.

CBI FIR

Cases formally referred to CBI on March 23

The two cases were formally forwarded to the CBI on March 23. This came after J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the allegations made by Malik were serious and that the administration had decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI. The CBI then filed two separate cases at the request of the Jammu and Kashmir administration. In its FIR related to the Kiru project, the CBI alleged that the civil works package was granted without following e-tendering guidelines.

Other allegations

Investment sanction for project construction approved in 2019

The CBI's FIR goes on to say that a decision was made during the 47th board meeting of CVPPPL to re-tender through e-tendering with reverse auction after canceling the ongoing tendering process. However, the same was not implemented (as per the decision taken in the 48th board meeting) and the tender was awarded to Patel Engineering Ltd. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the investment sanction for construction of the project over the Chenab River by CVPPL in 2019.

History

Malik supported 2021-22 farmers' protest

There are allegations that Malik—a former socialist leader—is being targeted for his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the 2021-22 farmers' protest, Malik hit out at the BJP over the agitation, even offering to step down from his position in order to support the "movement." To note, Malik has been criticized in the past for stepping into political discourse while holding the constitutional position of governor.