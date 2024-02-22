Farmers have put the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march on hold

'Delhi Chalo' march paused for 2 days after farmer's death

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:35 pm Feb 22, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Farmer leaders have put the "Delhi Chalo" march on hold for two days after a protester was killed in clashes with police at the Haryana-Punjab border. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee President Sarwan Singh Pandher has said that the agitators will decide the next course of action by Friday evening. Notably, on Wednesday evening, some farmer leaders engaged in talks with officials at Haryana's Shambhu border. They stormed out of the meeting after learning of the farmer's death.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Farmers resumed their agitation on Wednesday after the fourth round of talks with the Centre on Sunday failed to yield any results on a legal guarantee on minimum support price. On Wednesday, Haryana police lobbed tear gas shells and allegedly fired rubber bullets at farmers who were moving towards the barricades at the state's border with Punjab. To recall, according to the Centre's proposal the government-promoted cooperative societies will purchase maize, pulses, and cotton at MSP for five years.

Clashes with Haryana Police

Bathinda man dies at Khanauri border

Shubhkaran Singh (22), from Bathinda district, was killed during clashes with the Haryana Police at the farmer's protest at Khanauri border. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Patiala range) Harcharan Singh Bhullar told the Indian Express, "The ...details will be made available by doctors, the information we have is that a rubber bullet hit him (Singh)." In the evening, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal, was admitted to a Patiala hospital. He was struck by a tear gas shell.

Injuries at protest site

26 people injured at Khanauri, Shambhu borders: Punjab officials

According to Punjab officials, 26 people were injured at the Khanauri and Shambhu border crossings which were barricaded by Haryana Police to stop the march. Reacting to Singh's death, Pandher said, "We condemn the atrocities carried out by Haryana Police on protesting farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu borders." "Many of our farmers have suffered injuries and several are missing," he added. Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Munda urged for calm and a resumption of negotiations.

Twitter Post

Watch: Pandher's full comments here

Government's response

Government committed to doubling farmers' income: Thakur

Stressing that dialog is the only solution to address farmers' concerns, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday reiterated that the government is always ready for discussions with nation's "annadatas (food providers)." He also said that the government is committed to doubling farmers' income. Separately, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the formation of a committee to look into the issues of Gautam Buddh Nagar farmers protesting against the local Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

Hits out at Centre

Opposition reacts to farmers' protest

The farmers' protest and the Haryana Police's response to the agitation have drawn a sharp reaction from several opposition leaders. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have accused the Centre of failing to consider the demands of farmers. Veteran politician Sharad Pawar also hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. He said on Wednesday that on one hand PM Modi is giving "guarantees" to farmers, but on the other hand cultivators are committing suicide due to debt.