Nuh riots: Haryana court grants bail to Bittu Bajrangi

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Chanshimla Varah August 30, 2023 | 04:43 pm 3 min read

A Haryana district court on Wednesday granted bail to Nuh riots accused Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar

A Haryana district court on Wednesday granted bail to Nuh riots accused Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar. He was in judicial custody for 14 days after he was detained from his residence in Faridabad on August 15 for questioning. Later, the Haryana Police arrested him in connection with the violence. Per reports, he was present at the rally when the violence broke out.

Why does this story matter?

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing—Bajrang Dal—organized a religious procession in Nuh, Haryana, last month, triggering communal riots that saw seven deaths amid violence spilling over to neighboring districts. Reportedly, a video of Bajrangi making provocative remarks and taunting members of a specific community before the rally went viral, prompting the police to arrest him. He was later released on bail.

Complaint filed against Bajrangi by ASP

He was arrested again on August 15 in connection with the riots. An FIR was filed against him at Sadar Nuh Police Station after Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usha Kundu filed a complaint. The charges included assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty and voluntarily causing harm to deter a public worker from doing duty, among others.

Cow vigilante and associate of Monu Manesar

Bajrangi is reportedly the national president of the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, a self-proclaimed cow vigilante group, and an associate of Monu Manesar, who is wanted in the Bhiwani murder case, wherein two Muslims were allegedly burned alive for suspected cattle smuggling. Bajrangi is known for crusading against "love jihad" and rallying for the boycott of Muslims while showing off weapons on social media.

Pre-planned violence by members of 'specific community': Bajrangi

After the violence broke out in Nuh, criticism poured in from all quarters against Bajrangi's incendiary video. While all fingers pointed at him for instigating the riots, Bajrangi claimed he was with women and children at Nalhar Temple. He said "people belonging to a specific community" launched a pre-planned concerted attack on them, Zee News reported, quoting him a few days after the violence.

Not Bajrang Dal member: VHP issued clarification

In hopes of receiving support, he claimed to be a Bajrang Dal member. However, the VHP issued a statement, clarifying that Bajrangi was not associated with the Bajrang Dal. A purported video showed a team of over 20 cops in civilian clothes armed with lathis chasing Bajrangi to arrest him as he ran out of his home but was nabbed eventually.

