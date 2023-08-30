Manipur: Mob attack on Kuki-Zo villages leaves 2 dead

India

Manipur: Mob attack on Kuki-Zo villages leaves 2 dead

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 30, 2023 | 10:31 am 2 min read

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Khoirentak on Tuesday

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Khoirentak on Tuesday as a mob attacked Kuki-Zo villages, resulting in two deaths and seven people being injured, India Today and NDTV reported. One of the deceased was identified as Kuki volunteer Jangminlun Gangte (30) while the identity of the other was not known. The clash was reported in the border area of Meitei-dominated Bishnupur and Kuki-dominated Churachandpur districts, which serves as a buffer zone separating the tribal-dominated hills from the Meitei-controlled Imphal valley.

Why does this story matter?

Manipur has been marred by ethnic clashes for nearly four months. Last month, Reuters reported that at least 181 people have died and thousands have been displaced in the conflict since May 3, amid claims that the government is under-reporting incidents of violence. The majority Meitei community is demanding Scheduled Tribe status to settle in Manipur's hill areas while branding the tribal Kuki-Zomi communities as "outsiders." The tribal communities oppose the demand, fearing it will strip away their ancestral land.

Fierce gun battle between villages

Reports said the villages came under heavy firing by a mob, prompting village volunteers to retaliate. The deceased were killed in the crossfire. The Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Army, and Central paramilitary forces responded to the situation and brought it under control. The heavy gun battle reportedly took place between the Khoirentak and Thinunggei areas. In another incident on Tuesday, Salam Jotin (40) was shot while tending to his paddy field. He is undergoing treatment, and his condition is critical.

4 militants arrested in separate operations

Separately, security forces conducted search operations in vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching districts on Monday. An active cadre each of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and two overground workers of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Lamyanba Khuman faction) were arrested in separate operations. Various arms and ammunition were seized from them, the Manipur Police said on Tuesday.

Share this timeline