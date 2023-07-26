Assam: Engineer's COVID-19 lockdown love story ends in triple murder

The couple eloped and got married in 2020

In a shocking development, a 25-year-old mechanical engineer killed his wife and her parents before surrendering to the police with his nine-month-old son in his arms. The incident reportedly occurred in the Golaghat district of Assam on Monday. According to the police, the accused, Nazibur Rahman Bora, met his 24-year-old wife, Sanghamitra Ghosh, on Facebook during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in June 2020.

Couple eloped in October 2020

In October 2020, Bora and Ghosh eloped to Kolkata after their friendship turned into a relationship. They married at a Kolkata court but Ghosh's parents, Sanjeev Ghosh and Junu Ghosh, brought her back home. In 2021, the parents accused Ghosh of theft, following which she spent a month in judicial custody. She went back to live with her parents after receiving bail.

Victim accused husband of torturing

In January 2022, Ghosh and Bora eloped again to Chennai and lived there for five months. The couple later moved to Golaghat to live at Bora's home. Meanwhile, Ghosh became pregnant and had a son in November last year. Soon, things took a dark turn as Ghosh went to her parents' house in March and filed a police complaint accusing Bora of torturing her.

Bora was arrested for 28 days

Bora was arrested on attempt to murder charges and released after 28 days on bail. He wanted to meet his child, but Ghosh did not let him. Later, Bora's brother lodged a complaint accusing Ghosh and her family members of assaulting his brother. Tensions between the two sides reached a breaking point on Monday when Bora murdered his wife and her parents.

CID roped in to probe incident

The police said the bodies, which were lying in a pool of blood, were discovered in Ghosh's house. Ghosh's sister has alleged that she was on a video call when Bora attacked her family with a machete. A case of murder and house trespass was registered, and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) was called to investigate the murder.

