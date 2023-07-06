India

Mamata Banerjee may undergo knee surgery for ligament injury

Mamata Banerjee may undergo knee surgery for ligament injury

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 06, 2023 | 04:03 pm 1 min read

Banerjee was injured last week

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may undergo surgery on Thursday after suffering a ligament injury on her left knee, PTI reported, quoting sources. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief was injured while getting down from a helicopter that made an emergency landing at Sevoke airbase due to bad weather last week. Reportedly, her left hip joint was injured during the incident as well.

Banerjee has swelling in knee joint: Doctor

A source close to Banerjee told PTI that she was expected to visit the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for a check-up and may undergo surgery. Moreover, a senior doctor treating her said, "There is swelling in her left knee joint which might be due to excess fluid collection in or around that area. We need to see whether that requires surgery or not."

Share this timeline