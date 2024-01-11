Murder-accused Bengaluru CEO previously filed domestic violence charges against husband

1/8

India 3 min read

Murder-accused Bengaluru CEO previously filed domestic violence charges against husband

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:46 pm Jan 11, 202412:46 pm

Seth had booked hotel room for longer, texted husband day before son's murder

Suchana Seth, the Bengaluru-based CEO arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son at a hotel in Goa, had filed a case of domestic violence against her estranged husband, PR Venkataraman. Reportedly, Seth accused Venkataraman of physically assaulting the child, who had also been undergoing treatment at Bengaluru's National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) adolescent psychiatry center.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

Seth was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Monday night while reportedly attempting to flee in a cab with her son's body stuffed inside a bag. As per cops, a truck mishap near the intersection of the Goa-Karnataka border turned out to be a "blessing in disguise," as the cab was stranded for more than four hours, from 2:00am to 6:00am. She is suspected of murdering her son over a bitter custody battle with her husband.

3/8

Restraining order against Venkataraman

On Seth's allegations of abuse, the family court of Bengaluru's Metropolitan Magistrate issued a restraining order against him in August 2022 after hearing the case. The order barred Venkataraman from communicating with the child either by phone or any other medium. Seth had also alleged that their marital relationship had not been smooth from the start of their marriage.

4/8

Details on Seth's petition against Venkataraman

In her petition, the Mindful AI Lab CEO claimed that she was forced to stay separately for fear of abuse and violence by her husband. She also alleged that Venkataraman did not take care of her during her pregnancy and didn't show any interest in married life. The couple married in 2010, and divorce proceedings have been ongoing since 2022.

5/8

Know about court's decision on Seth's petition

Seth further alleged that when the child was in Venkatraman's custody, he injured him, and the abusive behavior led to the kid developing a sense of fear against his father. However, Venkatraman denied all accusations leveled against him by his wife. After hearing both sides, the court directed Venkatraman to hand over all the toys and clothes of the child to Seth.

6/8

Seth texted Venkatraman day before son's murder

Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that Seth had allegedly sent a message to her estranged husband on Saturday, saying he could come and meet their son on Sunday. According to the report, Seth's husband was in Bengaluru at the time. "But when he did not get any response regarding visitation on Sunday, he left for Jakarta the next day for business purposes," a police officer revealed.

7/8

Seth had booked hotel room for longer: Police

It is learned that Seth had booked the room from Saturday (January 6) to Wednesday (January 10) but checked out earlier. Seth reportedly informed the staff of the service apartments at Hotel Sol Banyan Grande in North Goa's Candolim at 9:10pm on Sunday that she wanted to check out. She claimed she had "urgent work in Bengaluru" and requested them to arrange a taxi and she left by 12:30am.

8/8

Here's how the crime was discovered

The crime was unraveled after the housekeeping staff of her rented apartment found blood-stained towels after Seth checked out. After being quizzed by cops over the phone, she claimed the stains were from her monthly periods. She also narrated a fake story that her son was with her friend in Margao, South Goa. However, cops subsequently found that she gave a fake address.