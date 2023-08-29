Rajinikanth revisits Bengaluru bus depot where he worked as conductor

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 29, 2023

Rajinikanth also visited the Raghavendra Swami Math in Bengaluru on Tuesday (August 29)

Much before he became the "Thalaivar," Rajinikanth was a humble bus conductor, working with Bangalore Transport Services (BTS) as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. On Tuesday, he paid a quick surprise visit to the same bus depot in Bengaluru where he worked as a conductor. He spent a little while there with the staff and also engaged in clicking selfies with them.

Why does this story matter?

Rajinikanth's initial years were spent in Bangalore (now Bengaluru) where he was brought up before he moved to Chennai. His is a true story of rags to riches- he was spotted by legendary filmmaker K Balachander who gave him his debut film Apoorva Raagangal. From there his journey began to become one of the most loved, respected, and humble stars in Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth clicked selfies with bus conductors at Jayanagar stand

Rajinikanth's visit to the bus stop at Jayanagar in Bengaluru was nothing less than walking down memory lane. Upon his arrival, the staff of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BTS's current name) came to meet their favorite star and clicked selfies with him. After meeting the staff and spending a brief time with them, he also reportedly visited the Raghavendra Swami Math in the city.

Watch Rajinikanth greeting his fans at the Jayanagar bus stop

Life before becoming 'Rajinikanth'

Born in a Marathi family, Rajinikanth reportedly lived in Bengaluru till he was 22 years old. He completed his school and higher studies in the city before starting to work as a coolie, and then eventually as a bus conductor. It was Rajinikanth's friend and co-worker Raj Bahadur who asked him to take up acting classes and also supported him financially.

Meanwhile, all about 'Jailer's success

The veteran actor is basking in the success of his recently released film Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has held a steady place at the box office. According to reports, it has collected a total of Rs. 319.35 crore, of which the Monday collection stood at Rs. 3 crore (nett) in India (across languages). It was released on August 10.

