Sheikh faces accusations of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali

Calcutta HC gives Sheikh Shahjahan's custody to CBI

07:18 pm Mar 05, 2024

What's the story The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday handed over the custody of former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sheikh faces accusations of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. The state government challenged the order in the Supreme Court, but their request for an immediate hearing was denied. The court said it would proceed as per the rules and asked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to mention the plea before its Registrar-General.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Sandeshkhali incident is the latest flashpoint between the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 elections. At the center are Sheikh and his supporters, who have been accused of sexually assaulting women and grabbing land there. The BJP has accused the TMC of protecting Shiekh. Last week, PM Narendra Modi, referring to the TMC's "Maa, Maati, Manush" (Mother, Land, People) slogan, said, "What has been done to women in Sandeshkhali by Trinamool...has made the country angry."

Court order

Police 'underplayed' situation: HC

During the hearing, a Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya said that the state police "underplayed the entire situation." The bench highlighted that Sheikh was absconding for over 50 days before being arrested on February 29. The bench also set aside an earlier order constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with members of the state police.

Sandeshkhali row

Sheikh's arrest and suspension from Trinamool Congress

To recall, Sheikh had been on the run since January 5, when a mob of his supporters attacked a team of ED officials en route to conduct raids. After evading capture for 55 days, he was arrested by a special police team last week and suspended from the TMC for six years. Subsequently, a local court sent the former TMC leader to police custody for 10 days.

On Sheikh's arrest

Calcutta HC's earlier order

The arrest came a day after the Calcutta HC clarified that the CBI and the ED can arrest Sheikh. The court had made the clarification after the ED and CBI expressed reservations about the West Bengal Police probing the Sandeshkhali violence case. "The court has only stayed the constitution of a Special Investigation Team. Therefore, it will be well open to the CBI or the ED to arrest the absconding accused," the bench said.