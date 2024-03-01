Next Article

By Riya Baibhawi 11:36 am Mar 01, 202411:36 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to tour West Bengal on Friday and Saturday and address rallies in Arambagh and Krishnagar districts. His visit comes amid escalating political tensions in the state. On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee indirectly criticized Modi, saying, "Some people start coming to Bengal when elections are imminent." PM Modi began his two-day trip earlier today from Jharkhand. He will leave for West Bengal in the afternoon and is expected to visit Bihar on Saturday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The PM has been actively touring different states, inaugurating projects, and showcasing his government's achievements over the past decade, in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s objective is to secure 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Notably, PM Modi's visit to Bengal assumes significance against the backdrop of the Sandeshkhali controversy, which has escalated into a political standoff between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

Modi's Bengal visit

PM to inaugurate projects worth Rs. 22,000 crore

During his visit, Modi is set to inaugurate projects worth Rs. 22,000 crore at various events. On Saturday, he will address a gathering in Krishnanagar, in an assembly segment that TMC turncoat Mukul Roy won in 2021 on a BJP ticket. To recall, the TMC's Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in the cash-for-query row, won the Krishnanagar seat in 2019.

Earlier this month

Modi's visit comes after Shah's CAA announcement

PM Modi's visit follows Home Minister Amit Shah's February 10 announcement that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be enforced before the Lok Sabha elections. The CAA, enacted in 2019, expedites citizenship for non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India before 2015. The TMC has opposed the CAA, deeming it unconstitutional as it links citizenship to faith in a secular country.

Sandeshkhali row

Modi in Bengal amid Sandeshkhali unrest

The prime minister's visit also comes a day after former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who faced accusations of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali village, was arrested. Sheikh was evading authorities since January 5, when a mob linked to him attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after they went to raid his place in an alleged ration scam. After his arrest, the TMC suspended him for six years.