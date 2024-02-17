Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the turncoats as cowards

Spoke to PM Modi about BJP 'poaching' Congress leaders: Kharge

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:03 pm Feb 17, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly "poaching" opposition leaders through intimidation. Speaking at a training camp for Congress members in Lonavala, Maharashtra, on Friday, he claimed to have discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a tea meeting in Parliament. Kharge said it was "cowardice" on the part of those who left Congress due to some pressure. Kharge's comments came after Congress's key figure, Ashok Chavan, resigned and joined the BJP.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Congress saw several heavyweights exit the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The latest among them is Chava, who left the grand old party in Maharashtra and joined the BJP. The former chief minister was later nominated by the saffron party to the Rajya Sabha. Before Chavan, Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the Congress. They joined the BJP's allies. Siddique became a member of Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Deora Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

PM Modi

PM Modi's response to Kharge's allegations

Kharge claimed that when he questioned PM Modi about the BJP's appetite to take opposition leaders, the prime minister replied, "What could he do if people want to join the BJP?" The Congress president claimed to have told the prime minister that the BJP was employing scare tactics to poach leaders, to which he responded that people were joining because of the government's successes. Kharge condemned these turncoats, labeling their actions as acts of cowardice.

Rahul Gandhi

Kharge urges party workers to fight

Encouraging Congress party workers to remain fearless and fight for their cause, Kharge stated, "If we are scared, we will perish, but if we fight, we will live and, one day, victory will be ours." He also highlighted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's pledge to legally guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) if the party gains power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Kharge claimed that Gandhi's promise had been well-received by the public.

Reasons

Why Chavan left Congress

Chavan maintained a low profile in the Congress before his exit. He was allegedly upset with the party for elevating BJP defector Nana Patole to several key positions, including the state president. Earlier, he also skipped the crucial vote of confidence that ensured the new BJP-Shiv Sena government's win. Some reports claimed he voted against the Congress candidates in the Legislative Council polls as well.