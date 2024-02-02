CBI raids Harsh Mander's home, office in Delhi

By Chanshimla Varah 01:29 pm Feb 02, 2024

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at the home and office of retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and rights activist Harsh Mander in Delhi. The raids are reportedly part of an investigation related to the violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). To be noted, last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) called for a CBI inquiry into the foreign funding of Aman Biradari, a non-government organization (NGO) founded by Mander.

According to The Indian Express, Mander confirmed that CBI raids were conducted at his residence and the office of the Centre for Equity Studies (CES), another organization linked to himS. "They have left my home after conducting a search, and search in the office is still going on," he reportedly said. Meanwhile, various activisits have condemned the raids. Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan posted on X, " He is being targeted only because he has been critical of this government."

Before the CBI inquiry, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched an investigation and raided Mander's residence in September 2021. The probe focused on two NGOs linked to him. In June 2023, the CES, which Mander's organization helped establish, had its FCRA license suspended by the home ministry for six months. The suspension was over an alleged violation of various provisions of the law that allow entities to receive foreign funding.

Mander is a writer and a well-known rights activist associated with the right to food, the right to information, bonded labor, and the rights of Adivasis. He is an outspoken advocate against communal disharmony in India and is also a strong critic of the Narendra Modi government for allegedly fueling majoritarian politics in the country. He founded Aman Biradari after the 2002 Gujarat communal violence with the goal of "creating a secular, peaceful, just, and humane world."

The raids against Mander come at a time when central agencies are facing criticism for targeting government critics and opposition members. According to The Wire, there was a surge in ED cases 2014; with 95% cases registered against opposition leaders. Similarly, 95% of cases investigated by the ED and CBI involve political leaders from the opposition, The Wire reported.