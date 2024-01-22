Mexico's first Ram Mandir inaugurated as Modi consecrates Ayodhya temple

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:35 pm Jan 22, 2024

Mexico gets its first Ram temple in Queretaro

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Pran Prathishtha rituals for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Mexico got its first Ram temple on Sunday (local time). The newly inaugurated temple is in the city of Queretaro, ANI reported. The temple was inaugurated after a consecration ceremony was performed by a priest from the United States (US). The idols were brought from India, reports said.

Idols brought from India for Mexico's Ram Temple

The Indian Embassy in Mexico confirmed the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple in Queretaro. "The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns and songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall," the embassy said on X (formerly Twitter). The city also hosts the country's first Lord Hanuman temple.

Check visuals of Mexico's first Ram temple

Idol of Ram Lalla unveiled at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Meanwhile, the idol of Ram Lalla was officially unveiled during the pran prathishtha rituals on Monday at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Right after, Prime Minister Modi performed the first aarti at the temple. He was accompanied by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. The temple will be made open for public on Tuesday.

Ram Mandir's design and architecture style

Built in the traditional Nagara architectural style for Rs. 1,800 crore, the Ram temple stands 380 feet in length, 161 feet in height, and 250 feet in width. It comprises multiple 20-foot-tall floors supported by 392 pillars and adorned with 44 gates. Sculpted by Mysuru artist Arun Yogiraj, a 51-inch black stone idol depicts a five-year-old Lord Ram standing gracefully on top of a lotus.

PM Modi's address after Ram Mandir inauguration

After the pran prathishtha event, the prime minister called the inauguration an "emotional moment" and said that Lord Ram had finally arrived in Ayodhya. "Ram Lalla will no longer reside in a tent as this great temple has been consecrated for him," Modi said. He also apologized to Lord Ram as it took centuries to complete the temple.