Dera Sacha Sauda chief is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence

'Ram Rahim can't get parole without permission': HC to Haryana

By Chanshimla Varah 06:57 pm Feb 29, 202406:57 pm

What's the story The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the Haryana government to ensure that rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh does not receive parole without the court's prior permission. The decision came after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) filed a petition opposing the frequent release of the controversial preacher. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping two female followers.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Since his rape conviction in 2017, Ram Rahim has been out on parole or furlough multiple times. His most recent release was in January, when he was granted 50 days of parole. Notably, Dera followers, particularly Ram Rahim's, hold significant influence in Punjab's Malwa region. Their votes are considered crucial in parliamentary and legislative elections. In February 2022, Ram Rahim was given 21-day parole, just days ahead of the Punjab Assembly election.

High court order

Ram Rahim's parole history raises questions

The court has also instructed the Haryana government to ensure Ram Rahim's surrender on March 10, when his current 50-day parole expires. Additionally, the HC requested information on how many prisoners had been granted release in a manner similar to Ram Rahim's. In the past four years, Ram Rahim has been granted parole nine times, with seven of them occurring within a 10-month period. In 2023 alone, he received parole three times.

Other convictions

Ram Rahim's convictions and parole eligibility

Besides his rape conviction, Ram Rahim was found guilty in 2019 for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago. He was convicted again in 2021, along with four others, for conspiring to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager. Under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, convicted prisoners can be granted regular parole. However, prisoners convicted of multiple murders or under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act are not eligible for parole.