Air India fined Rs. 30L after 80-year-old dies at airport

By Riya Baibhawi 06:38 pm Feb 29, 202406:38 pm

What's the story The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs. 30 lakhs on Air India for "not having adequate number of wheelchairs" at Mumbai airport due to which an elderly passenger died earlier this month. It said the fine was imposed under 1937 Aircraft Rules for violating the provisions of the aforementioned Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The aviation regulator issued an advisory to all airlines, urging them to maintain sufficient wheelchairs for passengers at airports.

An 80-year-old man passed away after collapsing due to a heart attack at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on February 12. The octogenarian and his wife were traveling on Air India flight AI-116 from New York to Mumbai and had pre-booked wheelchairs for their journey. However, due to a shortage of wheelchairs, the man had to walk about 1.5 kilometers to the immigration counter. Upon reaching the immigration counter, the man suffered a stroke.

DGCA findings show non-complaince to civil aviation requirments

The DGCA determined that the airline did not comply with the CAR, as it failed to provide a wheelchair for the elderly passenger. It had earlier issued a show cause notice to Air India for flouting the CAR section relating to "Carriage by Air-Persons with Disability and/or Persons with Reduced Mobility." It also noted that the airline didn't report any disciplinary action against employees involved or any measures taken to prevent future incidents.

Aviation regulator stresses importance of assisting disabled passengers

Issuing the fine, the regulator stressed the importance of assisting passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility when boarding or disembarking from aircraft. Notably, years ago, airlines, including Air India, used to charge for wheelchair services, offering them for free only to passengers with a medical certificate. But after pressure from various groups, the medical certificate requirement was removed. This change has led to an increase in passengers requesting wheelchair assistance.

Air India's statement on issue

After the incident in early February, the airline issued a statement. An Air India spokesperson said, "Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse." They added that officials from the airlines are "in constant touch with the family members of the bereaved, extending necessary assistance."