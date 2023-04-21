India

Air India pilot entertains woman inside cockpit, DGCA launches probe

Air India pilot entertains woman inside cockpit, DGCA launches probe

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 21, 2023, 12:32 pm 1 min read

The pilot was operating a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27 (Representational image)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe after a crew complained against an Air India pilot-in-command for allegedly inviting a woman into the cockpit, violating the aviation regulator's safety norms. Per Hindustan Times﻿, the pilot operating a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27 reportedly asked the crew to entertain his friend by serving food and drinks, a request that was denied.

Cooperating with DGCA's investigation: Air India

Issuing a statement, Air India on Friday said it was cooperating with DGCA's investigation. "We have zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well-being of our passengers and will take requisite action," it added. The DGCA has summoned the flight crew to appear on Friday for the first time since the issue was raised on March 3, reported Hindustan Times.

Captain treated me like his 'servant': Complainant

According to the complaint, the captain asked the crew to ensure the cockpit looked welcoming before inviting his friend in. He also allegedly asked for pillows so that the woman could sit comfortably on the first observer seat. The complainant added that the pilot became very "snappy" and treated her like a "servant" once she refused to serve alcohol inside the cockpit.