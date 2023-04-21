India

Man, disguised as lawyer, shoots at woman in Delhi court

A woman was severely injured in a shooting incident at Delhi's Saket District Court on Friday, reported ANI. The accused, reportedly disguised as a lawyer, fired four rounds on the court premises. According to reports, the woman has been taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is in critical condition. The police said an investigation was underway.

Similar incident took place in September 2022

Notably, a similar incident occurred on September 24 last year, when two men dressed as lawyers fired inside the Rohini Court of Delhi. They were killed in police firing. Furthermore, in April last year, a fight broke out between two lawyers and a client, which resulted in a shooting incident at the same court.