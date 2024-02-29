Next Article

All three accused have been arrested

Kanpur: 2 minor girls found hanging, families allege gang rape

By Chanshimla Varah 06:13 pm Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Two minor girls, aged 14 and 16, were found hanging from a tree near a brick kiln in Ghatampur, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday night. The victims' families have accused the brick kiln contractor, his 18-year-old son, and 19-year-old nephew of gang rape and murder. The Kanpur Police has registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. All three have been arrested.

What happened

The victims were daughters of laborers

The girls were the daughters of two laborers employed at the brick kiln and lived with their families on-site. They had gone to the fields late Wednesday evening but never returned. Their bodies were later discovered hanging from a tree, 400 meters from the brick kiln. Reports said, they were gang-raped by the three accused days before they took the extreme step. According to NDTV, they were allegedly forced to drink liquor and then sexually assaulted.

Accused filmed act

Accused allegedly filmed act to blackmail victims

The accused also filmed the crime to blackmail the girls, the police said. Additional CP (law and order) Harish Chandra stated that videos and photos of the girls were found on the suspects' phones and will undergo forensic examination. "The accused had also made a video of the act to blackmail the girls due to which they took the extreme step," he said. The victims' bodies, meanwhile, have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Helpline

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).