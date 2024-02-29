Next Article

Hassan's house was demolished on Wednesday

Silkyara Tunnel rescue hero announces hunger strike after house demolition

By Riya Baibhawi 05:57 pm Feb 29, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Wakeel Hassan—one of the rat-hole miners who helped rescue 41 trapped workers in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel last November—is now homeless. On Wednesday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished his house in Khajoori Khas. In response, Hassan and his family have decided to stage a hunger strike on the remains of their home until they receive justice. "I will stay put here with my family till I am relocated," Hassan told the Firstpost.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In November 2023, a section of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand collapsed, trapping 41 workers inside. Despite prompt initiation of rescue operations, authorities enlisted a 12-member team of rat-hole miners as a final resort to clear the last 12 meters of the 57-meter thick debris wall that trapped the 41 in tunnel for 17 days. Their courageous efforts garnered national acclaim. They were also felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Statement

Hassan alleges targeted demolition without notice

Hassan alleges that his house was the only one targeted by authorities, and they received no prior notice or warning regarding the demolition. "We rescued 41 people... in return I got this," he said. The rat-hole miner added that he had earlier requested the authorities to "give only this house to us as a reward but to no avail." Hassan said he has lived in the house since 2013 and legal issues surrounding its construction began in 2016.

Government's response

DDA defends demolition

The DDA has justified its actions, explaining that the demolition was carried out on a land designated for planned development. In a statement, the DDA said the drive aimed to remove encroachments from acquired land in Northeast Delhi's Khajoori Khas. On Thursday, the DDA reportedly offered to move Hassan and his family to a temporary location, but he refused. Notably, six members of the rat-hole mining team, including Hassan, reside in Khajoori Khas; the rest are from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

Twitter Post

Watch: Video of the demolition of Hassan's house

Munna Qureshi

Beaten up by police, says another member of rescue team

Hassan said he visited the local police station after the drive, accompanied by Munna Qureshi, another member of the Silkyara tunnel rescue team. Qureshi has alleged they were beaten up by the police during the confrontation. Meanwhile, a Delhi Police officer said assistance was provided to maintain law and order during the drive, which targeted several illegally constructed structures.

In protest

Won't leave until I get justice: Hassan

Hassan said he will not leave the demolished site until government officials provide him with justice. The rat-hole miner said he was honoured by political leaders like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari after rescuing the trapped workers last year. But now that his family is homeless, no one has offered any help.