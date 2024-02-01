Parts of Kashmir were covered in white on Thursday

Snowfall at Vaishno Devi shrine; cold wave grips North India

What's the story The Vaishno Devi temple received its first snowfall of the season on Thursday. Visuals of the cave shrine—located in Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra district—went viral, minutes after surfacing on the internet. At the same time, just 222 kilometers away, Srinagar was also covered in white. Parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also received fresh snowfall, reports said.

The snowfall, which started in parts of North India late on Wednesday and continued through Thursday, marks the season's first for many cities. Lack of snow this year in parts of Kashmir and nearby states had raised environmental and economic concerns. Popular tourist destinations, including Shimla, were also bereft of snow earlier, bringing local businesses to a halt during peak season.

Authorities warn of risks on highways

Despite the snowfall, the pilgrimage to the temple remained unaffected, with hundreds of pilgrims departing from the Katra base camp this morning, PTI reported. Authorities have warned people about the potential risk of landslides and shooting stones on vulnerable spots along the highways. Pilgrims have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, officials added.

IMD alert for extreme weather conditions

Amid the snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and neaby areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for parts of North India. The IMD has also issued a "cold day alert" for various parts of Delhi, as the national capital continues to grapple with bone-chilling cold. The weather office has also predicted above normal rainfall in February across the country.

Farmers enthused by fresh snowfall

The onset of snowfall across parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and the Himalayas has infused a wave of optimism among farmers, fruit growers, and the tourism industry. The fresh snowfall is anticipated to be beneficial for Rabi crops, reports said. The IMD forecasts heavy snowfall in higher reaches like Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag districts in the upcoming days.