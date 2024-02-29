Next Article

Avatar Saini lost his life in an accident in Navi Mumbai

Ex-Intel India head hit by speeding cab while cycling, dies

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:31 pm Feb 29, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Avtar Saini, a renowned chip designer and former Intel India country head, was killed after a cab hit him while he was cycling on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai. The 68-year-old was known for his work on the Intel 386, Intel 486 microprocessors, as well as leading the design of the Pentium processor. Less than a year after runner Rajalakshmi Vijay's death at Worli Sea Face, the incident serves as another reminder of Mumbai's unfriendly roads for cyclists and pedestrians.

At 5:50am

Cab struck Saini's bicycle from behind

The incident took place at 5:50am on Thursday between Nerul junction and NRI-Seawoods signal when a cab struck Saini's bicycle from behind. He skidded on the road and suffered severe injuries. The impact forced the bicycle frame under the cab's front wheels, reports said. The driver tried to flee, dragging the bicycle for a kilometer before being stopped by other motorists near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Belapur.

Police proceedings

Legal action against cab driver

Inspector Satish Kadam of NRI coastal police said, "The accused cab driver, Hrishikesh Khade, has been booked for rash and negligent driving causing death." "He has not been arrested but served with a notice...directing him to cooperate in the probe and to remain present in court when a chargesheet is filed. Saini's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination," he added. Saini is survived by his son and daughter, who reside in the United States.

Condolences

Tributes pour in for Saini

Gokul V Subramaniam, Intel India president, shared his condolences on social media, stating that Saini was instrumental in establishing Intel's Research & Development Center in India. Anand Parthasarathy, editor of IndiaTechOnline, said, "Saini's contribution to the development of the Pentium processor was central to the timely commercial rollout of the chip." "Together with Vinod Dham and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Saini formed a unique threesome of Indians who contributed to Pentium," Parthasarathy added.

History

Saini served at Intel for 22 years

Saini served at Intel for 22 years. He was involved in the first phase of the development of the Itanium Processor, the 64-bit Intel microprocessor. He left Intel in January 2004 and was associated with a number of smaller but equally forward-thinking technology companies like Montalvo Systems, where he was the director of India operations between 2005 and 2008.