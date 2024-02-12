Nawaz Sharif's party PML-N has pitched idea of participatory coalition government in Pakistan

Pakistan: PML-N, PPP might form coalition government amid fragmented mandate

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:52 am Feb 12, 202411:52 am

What's the story The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have held the first formal talks to form a government in Pakistan, as no party gained a simple majority in general elections. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met with PPP leaders Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari and agreed "in principle to save the country from political instability". Although they didn't reveal any specific plans, the PML-N pitched the idea of a "participatory coalition" after the meeting of top brass.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

This came after Pakistan's general election results revealed that independent candidates, backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secured the most seats. However, former PM Nawaz Sharif's party, the Pakistan Muslim League (N), emerged as the single largest party in an election marred by delayed poll results. According to the results reported by Dawn for 264 seats, the PTI-backed independent candidates got 93 seats, PML-N bagged 75, and PPP secured 54.

Reports

PML-N offers PPP key positions in exchange for support

While the PML-N hopes to keep the prime minister's position, it has offered the PPP the roles of the president, National Assembly speaker, and Senate chairman in exchange for its support, Dawn reported. PPP leaders will discuss this proposal with their central executive committee scheduled for Monday. Besides the government formation, the meeting between the PML-N and the PPP also focused on evaluating Pakistan's current state and sharing ideas for stability and growth.

Allies meeting

Sharif reaches out to other former allies

Amid the fragmented mandate, Sharif also reached out to its other former allies, including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). After meeting with the PPP, he reportedly sought support from JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman in government formation. Talks with the MQM also took place in Lahore, while a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) is scheduled for Monday. MQM representatives already pledged to help the PML-N steer the "country out of crisis."

Idea pitch

PML-N pitches idea of 'participatory coalition government'

Moreover, the former law minister of Pakistan, Azam Nazeer Tarar, floated his party PML-N's idea to form a "participatory coalition government." He termed this scenario "Hobson's choice" in the absence of any clear majority for any party. Tarar announced this at a media briefing after a meeting of the party's top brass. The former minister confirmed the PML-N had started consultations with its former allies to form a government in the country.

Insights

Bhutto-Zardari meets US ambassador over government formation

Meanwhile, Bhutto-Zardari met with the United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and discussed the formation of the federal government and the general election process. Later, he also had an hour-long meeting with his father and PPP leader Asif Zardari. Separately, Sharif is also scheduled to meet PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujat on Monday in Islamabad. The meeting was initially set for Sunday evening in Lahore but was rescheduled. The PML-Q has secured three National Assembly seats.