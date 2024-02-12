Imran Khan's supporters clash with forces in Pakistan

Pakistan: Vote counting ends, Imran Khan-backed independents secure most seats

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:44 am Feb 12, 202411:44 am

What's the story Pakistan's political landscape witnessed a surprising twist on Sunday as jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates secured the most seats. Per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), independent candidates won 102 seats. Former PM Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came in second with 73 seats, whole the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) bagged 54 seats.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The general election results in Pakistan were announced more than three days after voting ended in Thursday's highly contentious polls. Meanwhile, the election commission attributed the delay to internet issues, causing polling stations to face problems transmitting the results. Moreover, several nations, like the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU), have condemned the electoral process and urged authorities to probe the alleged poll irregularities.

PTI's protest

PTI alleges vote rigging; clashes reported across Pakistan

On Sunday, the police fired tear gas to disperse supporters of Khan after his party, the PTI, called for protests at electoral offices where they claimed rigging took place during last week's federal elections. Moreover, PTI leaders claimed they would have won even more seats if voting had not been rigged. Clashes were reported in Rawalpindi and Lahore, while protests also took place in dozens of other places nationwide without any major incident.

Khan's conviction

Know why Khan couldn't contest polls

Khan was banned from contesting in Pakistan's recently concluded general election after he was handed numerous lengthy jail sentences in the days leading up to the polling. The former Pakistani PM was convicted earlier this month of graft, treason, and having an un-Islamic marriage in three different trials. These were among the nearly 200 cases brought against Khan since he was ousted in April 2022.

Political team-up

PML-N, PPP agree to 'save Pakistan' after election results

On the other hand, the PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday over the possibility of forming a coalition government. According to the PML-N president, the two parties have agreed "in principle to save the country from political instability." Furthermore, both parties agreed to cooperate politically to bring political stability to Pakistan.