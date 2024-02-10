Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his aide have been granted bail in May 9, 2023 riots cases

Imran Khan gets bail in 12 cases linked to riots

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:02 pm Feb 10, 202406:02 pm

What's the story An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Saturday granted bail to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 12 cases linked to attacks on military sites in May last year. Khan's aide, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was granted bail in 13 cases. The duo was indicted in the cases on February 6. Violence erupted after Khan was arrested in an alleged corruption case. The rioters allegedly damaged several government buildings and military installations, including an army headquarters.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

This comes as Pakistan's election results revealed that independent candidates, mostly backed by Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secured a majority of the seats. However, another former PM, Nawaz Sharif's party, the Pakistan Muslim League (N), emerged as the single largest party in an election marred by delayed poll results. According to the unofficial provisional results released by Geo News for 241 of 266 seats, PTI-backed independent candidates are leading with 97 seats.

Court order

No justification to keep Khan under arrest: Court

An ATC judge, Malik Ejaz Asif, granted bail to Khan against a surety bond of PKR 1 lakh (approximately Rs. 30,000) in all 12 cases, including the General Headquarters (Pakistan Army) and the Army Museum attack, The Express Tribune reported. The court reportedly said there was no justification to keep Khan under arrest as all the accused in the May 9 cases were on bail. Khan will remain in jail, as he has been convicted in several other cases.

Cases

Know background of cases

The court decision comes months after police registered several cases connected to protests led by Khan's party workers after his arrest in May 2023 from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Hundreds of protesters were arrested in the days following the violence. The cases registered in Rawalpindi included the attack on the gate of General Headquarters (GHQ) and others. However, Khan has denied the allegations mentioned in the first information reports (FIRs) of the case.

Legal troubles

Legal troubles against Khan

Khan has been facing multiple cases since his removal as prime minister in April 2022 through a vote of no-confidence. Last month, Khan and his wife received a 14-year jail term in the Toshakhana case, which involved the illegal sale of state gifts he had received while serving as PM. He was also booked in another case for leaking state secrets, known as the Cipher case, and was given a 10-year jail term.