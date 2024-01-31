Imran Khan and his wife received a 14-year prison sentence

Pakistan: Imran Khan, wife get 14-year jail in Toshakhana case

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

What's the story A local court on Wednesday sentenced former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana (state gifts) case, the Dawn reported. This comes a day after Khan was handed down a 10-year prison sentence for his involvement in another case, popularly known as the cipher case, for allegedly leaking state secrets.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Pakistan's Toshakhana houses special and expensive gifts given to the heads of state, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and other federal officials. These gifts are often given by other governments and foreign officials. It is alleged that Khan bought expensive gifts that he received as the Pakistani prime minister (between 2018 and 2022) at a discounted price from the Toshakhana and sold them to make a profit.

Court order

Khan, wife barred from holding public office for 10 years

According to a court order, Khan and his wife have been barred from holding any public office for 10 years. The couple was also fined Pakistani Rupees 787 million (approximately Rs. 23 crore) by the court. Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where the former prime minister is currently detained.

Reaction

'Another sad day in our judicial system': PTI

Reacting to the judgment, Khan's party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) said it was "another sad day in our judicial system." On Tuesday, Khan's lawyers said the trial was unfair because they weren't allowed to participate in it and defend the former premier. They said, they will challenge the judgment in court.

About

What is Toshakhana case?

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed the Toshakhana case with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2022. It alleged that Khan provided the election body with false information on the sale of state goods worth over Rs. 14 crore. The ECP initially disqualified him before initiating criminal proceedings in a trial court, where Khan was convicted and sentenced to jail.

Cipher case

What is the cipher case?

The case stems from an incident at a rally in March 2022, a month before Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote. At the rally, Khan brandished a document alleging a foreign conspiracy against him. While he didn't name any country then, he subsequently criticized the United States. The prosecution argued that Khan's actions amounted to leaking a classified document and damaging diplomatic relations.

Elections

General elections in Pakistan on February 8

Khan's sentencing comes ahead of the general elections in Pakistan scheduled to be held on February 8. On August 9, 2023, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly, setting a 90-day deadline to hold fresh polls. Khan's party which was recently stripped of its electoral symbol, the "bat"—is contesting against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and his party.