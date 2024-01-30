Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for leaking state secrets
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was, on Tuesday, sentenced to 10 years in jail for his involvement in leaking state secrets. Khan, ousted as PM in 2022, is serving a three-year jail term following a corruption conviction. He has called all charges against him "politically motivated." The conviction comes the week before general elections in which is he barred from contesting.
Details of Khan's arrest
Former Foreign Minister also sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who serves as the vice-chairman of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison by the special court. The case, known as the cipher case, centers on the purported leaking of secret diplomatic correspondence by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington to Islamabad during Khan's tenure as prime minister.
Pakistan to hold general elections on February 8
Pakistan will hold general elections on February 8, as per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). On August 9 2023, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly, setting a 90-day mandate to hold fresh polls.